White Lady Funerals - Mayfield
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Zofia RADOSZ

Zofia RADOSZ Notice
RADOSZ Zofia 27th May 2020

Late of Beresfield



Dearly loved wife of Tadeusz (dec). Loving mother of Eva and Annie, adored Nanny of Maddison, Zachary, Jordan and Levi.



Aged 90 Years



The funeral will take place on Friday 5th June 2020 at 10.00am. Zofia's family understand and respect that many of her family and friends will not be able to attend due to current restrictions. However, family invite you to light a candle or make a personal gesture and spend a moment remembering Zofia at this time.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 3, 2020
