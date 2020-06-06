|
LUCK William "Bill" Late of Wallsend Passed away 17th May, 2020 Aged 92 Years Beloved husband to Betty of 68 Years. Loving father of Bill, Rob, Greg, Grahame and Judith. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Bills family would like to thank family and friends for cards, flowers and kind words on the loss of their loved one. Special thanks to Eva Balaz and staff of Mayfield Family Practice, Anna of Hutchinson Funerals Taree, Emily and all staff from Bupa nursing home Waratah for their care and kindness to Bill, they really went beyond their care of duty to keep him happy. Due to the current circumstances Celebration of Bill's Life was held privately. Dearly Loved, Forever Missed
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020