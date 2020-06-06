Home
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
Charlestown
William John WALKER Notice
WALKER William John Late of Charlestown

Passed away

3rd June, 2020

Aged 82 Years



Dearly loved husband of Mary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Karen, Chris and Tanya (dec'd), Greg and Anna, Michelle and John. Loving pop of Katie, Brooke, David, Kirrilee, Emilly, Damien, Andrew, Nicola, Michael, and their partners and grandpop of Dylan, Jordan, Logan, and Eric.



The family and friends of John are respectfully advised that Requiem Mass for the Repose of his soul will be Celebrated in St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Charlestown this Thursday 11th June, 2020. Following the Mass, John will be laid to rest at Whitebridge Cemetery.



Due to current restrictions, John's Funeral will be by invitation only.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020
