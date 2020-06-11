Home
SMITH WESLEY GORDON Passed away peacefully 5th June 2020 Late of Calvary Aged Care Cessnock and Clarence Town Aged 76 years Loved husband of GRACE (dec'd). Dear step-father of KERRY and GLORIA TRAPPEL (both dec'd). Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend Wes's family advise that his graveside Funeral Service will take place at Clarence Town Cemetery FRIDAY (12.6.2020) at 10:30am. COVID19 Gathering Restrictions Apply. Attendance is limited to 50. J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog 02 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 11, 2020
