Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
Warren Maxwell KAY

Warren Maxwell KAY Notice
KAY Warren Maxwell Late of Redhead

Passed away

24th May 2020

Aged 85 years



Loved father of Alison, Steven, Susan and Greg. Adored Pop of Samantha, Michael, Matthew, Zachary, Mitchell, Joshua, Sarah, Thomas, Annalise, Kaitlyn and Great Pop of Isla, Mason, Milo and Willow. Partner of Judy, and Patti. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pam and Craig.



To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Warren's service will be held by invitation only on Friday 12th June 2020.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020
