JOHNSTON VICTOR CHARLES 'BILL'
Late of The Whiddon Group, Belmont,
Formerly of Belmont
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by his side
6th June 2020
Aged 93 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley Johnston. Much loved father and father-in-law of Cathie, Peter and Louise. Loving Grandad of Jeremy, Mark, Kali, Mathew, their partners and his great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
BILL'S service was held privately due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020