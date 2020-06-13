Home
Resources
More Obituaries for VICTOR JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VICTOR CHARLES JOHNSTON

Add a Memory
VICTOR CHARLES JOHNSTON Notice
JOHNSTON VICTOR CHARLES 'BILL'



Late of The Whiddon Group, Belmont,

Formerly of Belmont

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by his side

6th June 2020

Aged 93 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley Johnston. Much loved father and father-in-law of Cathie, Peter and Louise. Loving Grandad of Jeremy, Mark, Kali, Mathew, their partners and his great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



BILL'S service was held privately due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VICTOR's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -