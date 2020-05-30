Home
More Obituaries for Vernon ELLEN
Vernon William ELLEN

Vernon William ELLEN Notice
ELLEN Vernon William Bunny 14.11.1935 - 22.05.2020 Husband of Lola. Brother of Pat, Pamela and Kim, and Uncle to many. Grandfather to Candice and Carly. Stepfather to Bill, Cathy, Michael, David and Julie. On behalf of the Ellen/Gales/Blair family we are saddened to announce the passing of Vern. Raised in Wallsend, he worked at Wallsend Bowling Club for 30 years before retiring. Loved by everyone who knew him, he will be dearly missed but never forgotten.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020
