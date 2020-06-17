Home
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba
O'DONNELL Tod Passed away 07.06.2020 Aged 41 Years Late of Aberdare Formerly of Kurri Kurri Beloved son of GARRY (dec'd) and BRENDA. Much loved brother of BEN (dec'd) and JYE. Family and Friends of TOD are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this FRIDAY, 19.06.2020 at 11:00am. Due to the Covid19 Restrictions please contact Brenda on 0431 685 926 to ascertain numbers permitted to attend. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2020
