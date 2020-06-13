Home
Timothy Lee MUXLOW

Timothy Lee MUXLOW Notice
MUXLOW Timothy Lee "Tim" 14th Nov 1966 to 1st June 2020 Late of Dural Formally of Garden Suburb Loved partner of Gosia, devoted father of Brittany, Nicholas, Kai and Adam. Cherished son of Jim and Jeanette (Closeborne Village Morpeth), son-in-law of Rosalia (Poland), twin brother of David, brother of Lindsay, brother-in-law to Alison and Monique, uncle of Sophie, Laura and Clare. Nephew of Irona Webb, cousin of the Muxlow and Webb families. A private cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Tim's life.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020
