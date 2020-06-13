|
|
EVANS Susan Fay 'Sue'
Late of Thornton
Passed away
4th June, 2020
Aged 74 Years
Dearly loved partner of Warren. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Janine and Ward, Kristi and Mark, Craig and Ben. Loving nan of Mitchell, Chelsea, Jye and Riley. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Kay and Alan and aunt of Stephen, and Kylie.
The family and friends of Sue are respectfully advised that her Funeral has taken place privately, in accordance with her wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020