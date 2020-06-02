|
Sharon Maree Plumb 26-05-68 to 2-06-2019 Nee Huntriss It has been 12 long lonely months since you faded away, your amazing legacy lives on in our two beautiful daughters inheriting your beauty, your strength and your loving heart! We have all shed rivers of tears since you left us as we pine for just one more laugh, funny comment, warm advice, hugs & kisses and to be held in your arms again. Our lives and all those who had the good fortune to cross your path have been touch in so many ways by your graciousness and loving gorgeous nature! They say time heals your heart, but time may never heal our broken hearts! Love & Dance, Dance & Love Love Always Warren, Milla, Georga & Blaize, Callan & Joss
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 2, 2020