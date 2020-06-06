|
|
PETERSON Ruth Lynette Late of
Hamilton South
Passed away
31st May, 2020
Aged 73 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Frank Peterson. Loving mother of Mark, and Suzie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jan, Jeff and Lindy.
The family and friends of Ruth are advised that her Funeral will be held privately in Scot's Kirk Presbyterian Church, Hamilton on Thursday 11th June, 2020.
Due to current restrictions, Ruth's Funeral will be by invitation only.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020