Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
Scot's Kirk Presbyterian Church
Hamilton
Ruth Lynette PETERSON

Ruth Lynette PETERSON Notice
PETERSON Ruth Lynette Late of

Hamilton South

Passed away

31st May, 2020

Aged 73 Years



Dearly loved wife of the late Frank Peterson. Loving mother of Mark, and Suzie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jan, Jeff and Lindy.



The family and friends of Ruth are advised that her Funeral will be held privately in Scot's Kirk Presbyterian Church, Hamilton on Thursday 11th June, 2020.



Due to current restrictions, Ruth's Funeral will be by invitation only.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020
