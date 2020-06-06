|
Russell L Bissett: Surgeon and Mentor 6/2/1931 to 3/2/2020 Russell was born to Alice and Wilson Bissett in 1931. He attended the University of Melbourne from which he received his medical degree in 1957. He subsequently worked at Fremantle and the Royal Perth Hospitals where he met and married Ann in 1958. They had 3 girls Andrea, Jennifer and Phoebe, to whom he was utterly devoted along with his 3 grandchildren Sophie, Abbey and Liam. He took up a position at the Royal Newcastle Hospital in 1960 as a registrar in pathology but he always wanted to do surgery, a decision that was subsequently to immeasurably benefit the people of Newcastle and the Hunter region. He was the "Chief" of Surgery at the Royal Newcastle Hospital and subsequently at the John Hunter Hospital during the 1980s and 90s where he developed a strong surgical department and which saw the opening of the University of Newcastle Medical School. He was a true General Surgeon with an encyclopaedic knowledge and a voracious appetite for the truth. When he was offered an honorary surgical fellowship of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (FRACS), for which he was eligible because he held a UK fellowship (FRCS), he insisted on actually sitting the exam. "The Chief" was an extraordinary teacher and mentor. He would always be succinct, almost to the point of abruptness. His capacity to say so much in so few syllables was legendary. His ability to ask the telling question with wit, as if it was so entirely obvious, was unique and enthralled surgical colleagues and physicians alike, particularly at weekly hospital grand round meetings, where his attendance was regarded by most as the highlight of the proceedings. His impact on the surgical workforce in this region has been immense and he leaves a long legacy of surgeons who have been influenced by his ethos, his progressive thinking and his commitment to surgical audit as a powerful tool to improve surgical outcomes. He was always a loyal friend and his readiness to give sage advice and practical intra-operative assistance endeared him to his colleagues. His commitment to putting the patient first was always evident despite his 'gruff' exterior, a situation that was always apparent to the patients themselves. Additionally, he leaves a rich lexicon of memorable quotes many of which have already been integrated into the vocabulary of those of us who were fortunate enough to have known him. These are just a few of the publishable ones. Frequently heard at Grand Rounds: "The value of the ESR test is highly questionable as it is elevated in only 2 known medical conditions: sickness and health!" On any unexpected operative finding: "This almost reminds me of something I've never seen before." Praise from him invariably came in this format: "I don't care what anyone else says about you, I think you're alright." Many of us still think of him as "The Chief". His passing marks the end of an era.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020