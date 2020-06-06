Home
ROSALIE "ROXANNE" SMYTHE

ROSALIE "ROXANNE" SMYTHE Notice
SMYTHE (nee Bustt) ROSALIE "ROXANNE"

Late of Belmont

Passed away unexpectedly and suddenly

3rd June 2020

Aged 73 years



Dearly loved partner of Martin Mohr (dec'd) and Richard Marshall. Much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, ROXANNE'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/smythe-rosalie.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020
