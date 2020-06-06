|
|
SMYTHE (nee Bustt) ROSALIE "ROXANNE"
Late of Belmont
Passed away unexpectedly and suddenly
3rd June 2020
Aged 73 years
Dearly loved partner of Martin Mohr (dec'd) and Richard Marshall. Much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, ROXANNE'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/smythe-rosalie.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020