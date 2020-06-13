Home
Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Cessnock Road
Ryhope
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROGER ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROGER ROBINSON

Add a Memory
ROGER ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON ROGER Late of Belmont North

Aged 79 Years



Dearly beloved husband of Carol. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rebecca and David Barnes. Loving Grandad of Taya and Kalani.



Relatives and friends of Roger are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Road Ryhope this Tuesday morning 16th June 2020, funeral service commencing at 11am. Attendance is limited to 50 people due to the current health restrictions. You can view Roger's funeral service live at meighans.com.au/tributecentre.



Forever In Our Hearts



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROGER's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -