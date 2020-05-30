Home
ROBERT JOHN RYAN


1939 - 2020
ROBERT JOHN RYAN Notice
RYAN ROBERT JOHN 'BOB'

Late of Edgeworth

Passed Away

19th May 2020

Aged 81 years



Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Loved father and father-in-law of Anthony and Rachel, Ann-Maree and Paul, Michael and Nicole, Julia and Paulo. Loving grandpa of Lauren, Josephine, Tom, Bianca, Mikaila, Bailey and Cruz.



Due to the current restrictions Bob's family wish to advise that his funeral service was held last Tuesday, 26th May 2020.



His family are very appreciative of all your love, thoughts and prayers.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020
