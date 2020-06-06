Home
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
Pettigrew.com.au/Collins-Phillip
Phillip John COLLINS

Phillip John COLLINS Notice
COLLINS Phillip John Late of Shortland

Passed peacefully

1st June 2020

Aged 74 Years



Much loved parter of The Late Maggie Rose Lee. Loving father of 'The Kid' Simone. Much loved 'Poppy' of Haley Rose, and Todd. Beloved brother of Paula and loving uncle Michael, Dane, and Carly.



Friends and family are advised that due to current restrictions 50pp are welcome to attend and, Phillip's service will be available to watch online 9.30am Friday 12th June at Pettigrew.com.au/Collins-Phillip.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020
