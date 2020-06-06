|
|
COLLINS Phillip John Late of Shortland
Passed peacefully
1st June 2020
Aged 74 Years
Much loved parter of The Late Maggie Rose Lee. Loving father of 'The Kid' Simone. Much loved 'Poppy' of Haley Rose, and Todd. Beloved brother of Paula and loving uncle Michael, Dane, and Carly.
Friends and family are advised that due to current restrictions 50pp are welcome to attend and, Phillip's service will be available to watch online 9.30am Friday 12th June at Pettigrew.com.au/Collins-Phillip.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020