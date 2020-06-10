Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter ROMELINGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter ROMELINGH

Add a Memory
Peter ROMELINGH Notice
ROMELINGH Peter

of Corrimal,

formerly Newcastle and Sydney



Passed away suddenly on Thursday June 4, 2020. Dearest son of Barbara and Bob (dec). Loved husband of Carolyn. Proud father of Caitlin, Mikaela, and Piper. Dear brother of Jane and Uncle to Daniel. Loved son-in-law, brother-in-law, and uncle to the Stewart and Henderson families.



Aged 60 Years

Always loved

and sadly missed



A private service

will be held.



Donations to NSW Police Legacy and Surf Life Saving Australia in Peter's name would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -