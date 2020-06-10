|
|
ROMELINGH Peter
of Corrimal,
formerly Newcastle and Sydney
Passed away suddenly on Thursday June 4, 2020. Dearest son of Barbara and Bob (dec). Loved husband of Carolyn. Proud father of Caitlin, Mikaela, and Piper. Dear brother of Jane and Uncle to Daniel. Loved son-in-law, brother-in-law, and uncle to the Stewart and Henderson families.
Aged 60 Years
Always loved
and sadly missed
A private service
will be held.
Donations to NSW Police Legacy and Surf Life Saving Australia in Peter's name would be appreciated.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 10, 2020