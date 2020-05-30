|
KING Peter George Late of Swansea
Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family
26th May, 2020
Aged 74 Years
Dearly loved husband of Lyn. Much loved father & father-in-law of Jodie & Craig, and Michelle. Loved and adored Pop of Ty & Danielle, Tayla & Cal, Amber, Blake, and Ebony. Proud great grandfather of Leela, & Lucas (Both dec'd), Milla, Romee, Finn, and Nash. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
To ensure the health & safety of family and friends, Peter's Celebration of His Life will be held by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be Live Streamed on Thursday 4th June, 2020 at 12.30pm. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/king-peter/.
'Dearly Loved,
Forever Missed'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020