Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
For those who wish, the service will be Live Streamed on Thursday 4th June, 2020 at 12.30pm. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/king-peter/
Peter George KING

Peter George KING Notice
KING Peter George Late of Swansea

Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family

26th May, 2020

Aged 74 Years



Dearly loved husband of Lyn. Much loved father & father-in-law of Jodie & Craig, and Michelle. Loved and adored Pop of Ty & Danielle, Tayla & Cal, Amber, Blake, and Ebony. Proud great grandfather of Leela, & Lucas (Both dec'd), Milla, Romee, Finn, and Nash. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



To ensure the health & safety of family and friends, Peter's Celebration of His Life will be held by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be Live Streamed on Thursday 4th June, 2020 at 12.30pm. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/king-peter/.



'Dearly Loved,

Forever Missed'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020
