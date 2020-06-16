|
|
KERSHAW PATRICIA MARY 'PAT'
Late of Stockton
Aged 86
Dearly loved wife of Jim(dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anthony, John and Natalie, Peter and Fiona, Elizabeth and Steve, Catherine and John, Karen and Grahame, Angela and Paul. Adored grandmother to her eleven grandchildren and their partners. A chosen mother of many.
The family of PAT wish to advise that a private service will take place at St Peter's Catholic Church, 13 Dunbar St, Stockton on THURSDAY 18th June 2020 commencing at 1.00pm. The service will be live streamed at https://www.jamesmurray.com.au/tribute-centre
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 16 to June 17, 2020