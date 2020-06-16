Home
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA KERSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA MARY KERSHAW

Add a Memory
PATRICIA MARY KERSHAW Notice
KERSHAW PATRICIA MARY 'PAT'

Late of Stockton

Aged 86



Dearly loved wife of Jim(dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anthony, John and Natalie, Peter and Fiona, Elizabeth and Steve, Catherine and John, Karen and Grahame, Angela and Paul. Adored grandmother to her eleven grandchildren and their partners. A chosen mother of many.



The family of PAT wish to advise that a private service will take place at St Peter's Catholic Church, 13 Dunbar St, Stockton on THURSDAY 18th June 2020 commencing at 1.00pm. The service will be live streamed at https://www.jamesmurray.com.au/tribute-centre



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 16 to June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -