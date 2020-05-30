Home
Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
meighans.com.au/tributecentre
Resources
More Obituaries for PAMELA DI NARDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAMELA DIANNE DI NARDO

Add a Memory
PAMELA DIANNE DI NARDO Notice
DI NARDO (GARDNER) PAMELA DIANNE 'PAM'

Late of Lambton

Aged 75 years



Dearly loved wife of Don. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter (dec), John and Suzanna, Anthony and Larissa, Natalie and Geoff. Loving Nanna of Alannah, Mitchell, Jade, Isabella, Mattia, Zoe, Christian and Theo and great Nanna of Brooke. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Oakley and Di Nardo families and good friend to many.



Due to the current health restrictions, a private family funeral will be held. You can view Pam's funeral service live from 10.30am Friday 5th June 2020 at meighans.com.au/tributecentre.



Forever In Our Hearts



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAMELA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -