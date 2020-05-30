|
|
DI NARDO (GARDNER) PAMELA DIANNE 'PAM'
Late of Lambton
Aged 75 years
Dearly loved wife of Don. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter (dec), John and Suzanna, Anthony and Larissa, Natalie and Geoff. Loving Nanna of Alannah, Mitchell, Jade, Isabella, Mattia, Zoe, Christian and Theo and great Nanna of Brooke. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Oakley and Di Nardo families and good friend to many.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private family funeral will be held. You can view Pam's funeral service live from 10.30am Friday 5th June 2020 at meighans.com.au/tributecentre.
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020