|
|
CAVES Norman Charles Late of Cardiff
Passed away
2nd June, 2020
Aged 27 Years
Dearly loved son of Norma and the Late Cyril Caves. Much loved brother of Anne, and Lidia. Adored uncle of Blake, Maddison, and Leila.
To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Norman's service will be by invitation only, for those who wish, the service will be streamed live on Friday 19th June, 2020 at 12.30pm. Please visit pettigrew.com.au/caves-norman/.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2020