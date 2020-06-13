Home
MICHAEL DENIS GROGAN

MICHAEL DENIS GROGAN Notice
GROGAN MICHAEL DENIS

Late of Wallsend

Passed away peacefully

Surrounded by his loving family

4th June 2020

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Jean Grogan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Debra, Julie and Glenn, Leoni and Allan, Stephen and Bec. Devoted grandfather of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



MICHAEL'S service was held privately due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020
