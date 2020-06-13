|
|
GROGAN MICHAEL DENIS
Late of Wallsend
Passed away peacefully
Surrounded by his loving family
4th June 2020
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Jean Grogan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Debra, Julie and Glenn, Leoni and Allan, Stephen and Bec. Devoted grandfather of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
MICHAEL'S service was held privately due to current restrictions and to ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020