Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Clement DALEY

Add a Memory
Michael Clement DALEY Notice
DALEY Michael Clement Passed away peacefully

25th May 2020

Late of Warners Bay

Aged 99 years



Dearly loved Husband of 74 years to Joan (dec'd). Loving Father and Father-in-law of Gary (dec'd) and Maxine, Jeffrey and Patricia, Brian and Margaret, Michael and Dianne, Kathryn, Adele and Christian. Adored Poppy of Nicole, Christopher, Tony, Sheree, Blair, Lauren, Kurt, Nadene, Nathan, Erin, Clare, Liam, Ebony, Harrison, Olivia-Belle and their partners. Much loved Great Poppy of 21 and Great Great Poppy of 5.



Michael's life will be celebrated privately with family Thursday 4th June 2020 commencing 10 am. Michael's family invite those who cannot attend to light a candle in memory of his long and exceptional life.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -