DALEY Michael Clement Passed away peacefully
25th May 2020
Late of Warners Bay
Aged 99 years
Dearly loved Husband of 74 years to Joan (dec'd). Loving Father and Father-in-law of Gary (dec'd) and Maxine, Jeffrey and Patricia, Brian and Margaret, Michael and Dianne, Kathryn, Adele and Christian. Adored Poppy of Nicole, Christopher, Tony, Sheree, Blair, Lauren, Kurt, Nadene, Nathan, Erin, Clare, Liam, Ebony, Harrison, Olivia-Belle and their partners. Much loved Great Poppy of 21 and Great Great Poppy of 5.
Michael's life will be celebrated privately with family Thursday 4th June 2020 commencing 10 am. Michael's family invite those who cannot attend to light a candle in memory of his long and exceptional life.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020