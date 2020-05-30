|
DARCY Melva Beryl "Mellie" Aged 96 years 17/02/1924 - 25/5/2020 Late of Lambton Much loved & loving mother & mother-in-law of Jan & Brian, Lorraine, Robert & Leanne, best friend to Trevor, loved wife of Jim Darcy (dec'd), treasured nanna to Angie, Karen, Jodi, Jarrath, Kaila & Brianna and great grandma to Thomas, Jesse, Beau & Lachlan. Loving sister and sister-in-law to Jennifer, Merv & Betty Hunter (both dec'd) & "Auntie Mel" to Alan, Les & Jeffrey. "Dearly loved and forever in our hearts - till we meet again." Due to current health restrictions a private service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020