PORTEUS Mary "June" Passed away 31.05.2020 Aged 88 Years Late of Bateau Bay Formerly of Singleton and Cessnock Beloved wife of JAMES. Loving mother and mother-in-law to JAMES and SUSAN, MICHAEL, ANNE and LORNE, LOUISE, PATTY and MURRAY, JOSEPH and KATRINA, DAVID and BERNADETTE. Grandmother to 11. A loved and cherished member of MAYBURY, GIBSON and PORTEUS FAMILIES. Family and friends of JUNE are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service took place in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Cessnock on Friday 05.06.2020 and was followed by interment in The Catholic Cemetery, Kurri Kurri. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020