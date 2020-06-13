Home
MARTIN JOHN HUGHES

MARTIN JOHN HUGHES Notice
HUGHES MARTIN JOHN Aged 47 Years

of Tenambit and Ashtonfield

Much loved husband of Elke Wiederhold, father of Jimi and Charlie, son of Kevin and Marie Hughes. Loved brother and brother in law of Loretto and Tim (dec) Austin, Damian and Alanna Hughes, Dominic Hughes and Emma Turnbull, Gemma Hughes; and Lucy and Michael Cook. A beloved uncle and friend of too many wonderful people to mention.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Martin was farewelled by a small gathering of family and friends at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Raymond Terrace on Friday June 12th, 2020, and laid to rest at Raymond Terrace Catholic Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020
