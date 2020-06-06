|
GRAHAM MARILYN Late of Adamstown Heights Passed away peacefully 31st May 2020 Aged 78 years Much loved wife of JOHN GRAHAM for 57 years. Loving mother of MICHAEL GRAHAM, SIMONE CAMPBELL and RAELEE GRAHAM. Beloved TATA to MARCUS GRAHAM, ALEX ULLOA-GRAHAM and SEBASTIAN GRAHAM. Devoted mother-in-law of NIGEL CAMPBELL and STACEY GRAHAM. Eldest daughter of GEORGE and MARIE MOSES (both dec'd). Cherished sister of DAVID and MONYEEN MOSES (both dec'd). Most loved aunt, cousin and stepmother of her extended family. Friend to many. Relatives and friends are respectfully advised that MARILYN'S Funeral Service has taken place. Love You Mazzo. 0413 495 508
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020