McCOURT MARIE Aged 87 years Of Raymond Terrace Dearly loved wife of Bob (Dec), mother and mother-in-law of Robert, Sueanne and John Bennett, nan of Bree, Adam, Alyce, Chloe and Luke, great nanna of Harper and loved member of the Foot Families. Marie's Family advise her Funeral will take place at St. John's Anglican Church, Raymond Terrace on Friday 12th June, 2020 at 10.30 and attendance is limited to 50 people due to current gathering restrictions.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 9, 2020