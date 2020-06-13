|
|
O'SULLIVAN Marianne Of Kotara
Passed away
peacefully at home
surrounded by family
9 June 2020
Aged 35 years
Beloved wife of Brendan. Much loved mother of Adelina and Connor. Dearly loved daughter of Joel and Sonia and daughter-in-law of John and Vickie. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and Friends are advised that a private funeral will be held in line with current restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mummy's Wish - Helping Mums with Cancer.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020