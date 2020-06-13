Home
Marianne O'SULLIVAN

Marianne O'SULLIVAN Notice
O'SULLIVAN Marianne Of Kotara

Passed away

peacefully at home

surrounded by family

9 June 2020

Aged 35 years



Beloved wife of Brendan. Much loved mother of Adelina and Connor. Dearly loved daughter of Joel and Sonia and daughter-in-law of John and Vickie. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



Family and Friends are advised that a private funeral will be held in line with current restrictions.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mummy's Wish - Helping Mums with Cancer.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020
