Margaret Joan DROWLEY

Margaret Joan DROWLEY Notice
DROWLEY (nee Yeomans) Margaret Joan 30th May, 2020

Of Fresh Hope Care

Greenhills

Formerly of Beresfield



Dearly loved wife of Henry (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Lisa. Adored Nan of Leanne and Nigel, Kim and Steven, Rowan, Anthea, Corbin and Alayne and great grandmother of Callen, Jodie, Ranec and Jake.



Aged 94 years





A private family service will be held this THURSDAY 11th June 2020 with respect to the provisions under current government safety restrictions.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020
