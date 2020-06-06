Home
Margaret Anne CAMPS Notice
CAMPS (nee BAILEY) Margaret Anne Aged 61 Years

of Thornton

Much loved wife of TREVOR. Adored mother and mother in law of KATIE and RODNEY, SHARNI and ALEX. Loved and loving Nan of ADDISON, NATE and MAX. Loving sister of RUTH, LOUISE and SUE. Beloved aunt of her nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health restrictions Margaret's family wish to advise a private Service has taken place.

Donations in Margaret's memory can be made via the link below.

donate.markhughes foundation.com.au



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020
