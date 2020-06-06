|
|
CAMPS (nee BAILEY) Margaret Anne Aged 61 Years
of Thornton
Much loved wife of TREVOR. Adored mother and mother in law of KATIE and RODNEY, SHARNI and ALEX. Loved and loving Nan of ADDISON, NATE and MAX. Loving sister of RUTH, LOUISE and SUE. Beloved aunt of her nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health restrictions Margaret's family wish to advise a private Service has taken place.
Donations in Margaret's memory can be made via the link below.
donate.markhughes foundation.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020