|
|
LOAS LEX Late of New Lambton
Aged 90 Years
Dearly beloved husband of Joy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Alvan, Ted and Jennifer. Loving Papa of Rebecca, Philip, Sarah, Sally, Gemma, Nicholas, Bianca, Callum, Jet and Stevie. Fond brother of Bon (dec), Bet (dec), Des, Lea, and Ken and good friend to many.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private funeral has been held. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
God Rest His Happy Soul
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020