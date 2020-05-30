Home
Resources
More Obituaries for LEX LOAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEX LOAS

Add a Memory
LEX LOAS Notice
LOAS LEX Late of New Lambton

Aged 90 Years



Dearly beloved husband of Joy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Alvan, Ted and Jennifer. Loving Papa of Rebecca, Philip, Sarah, Sally, Gemma, Nicholas, Bianca, Callum, Jet and Stevie. Fond brother of Bon (dec), Bet (dec), Des, Lea, and Ken and good friend to many.



Due to the current health restrictions, a private funeral has been held. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



God Rest His Happy Soul



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEX's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -