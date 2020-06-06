Home
MORTON Laurel Barbara Passed away 28.05.2020 Aged 86 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of Ray. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Jennifer and Robert, Jeff and Jill. Cherished Nan and Gran to their families. A loved and respected member of the Snedden and Morton families. Family and friends of Laurel are respectfully advised her Private Funeral Service took place in the Chapel of C.R.Smyth & Son, Cessnock on Thursday 04.06.2020. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020
