CARTWRIGHT Kenneth George 4 June 2020

Aged 94 years

Of Stockton

Formerly of Branxton



Dearly loved husband of Beryl (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Ian and Jannetje, Bruce and Helen, Alan and Rob. Much loved pop of Marina. Loved brother of Valerie and adored uncle of Bette.



A private cremation has been held as per Ken's wishes.



A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held at a later date once all national and state COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.



Ken's family would like to thank the staff of Wescott Aged Care for the compassion and care given to him.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020
