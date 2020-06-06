|
|
BOWER Keith Ronald Late of Maryland
Passed away
25th May, 2020
Aged 67 Years
Dearly loved son of Ronald (dec'd) and Zelda. Loving father of Christopher. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kavil and Norman, Verna and Kevin, uncle and great uncle of many.
The family and friends are respectfully advised that due to current restrictions Keith's Funeral will take place privately.
For those who wish, the service will be streamed live at 12noon on Tuesday 9th June, 2020. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/bower-keith/
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020