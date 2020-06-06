Home
Keith Ronald BOWER

Keith Ronald BOWER Notice
BOWER Keith Ronald Late of Maryland

Passed away

25th May, 2020

Aged 67 Years



Dearly loved son of Ronald (dec'd) and Zelda. Loving father of Christopher. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kavil and Norman, Verna and Kevin, uncle and great uncle of many.



The family and friends are respectfully advised that due to current restrictions Keith's Funeral will take place privately.



For those who wish, the service will be streamed live at 12noon on Tuesday 9th June, 2020. Please visit; pettigrew.com.au/bower-keith/



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020
