Robert B Walker Funerals
75 Smith Street
Kempsey, New South Wales 2440
(02) 6562 4329
Service
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens
Frederickton
Judith APPLEBY

Judith APPLEBY Notice
APPLEBY Judith Anne Passed away 28th May 2020. AGED 88 YEARS Late of Macleay Valley House, Frederickton and formerly of Crescent Head and Charlestown. Beloved wife of Norman. Loved mother and mother in law of David & Dianne, Sue & David (Tassell) and Tracey (dec) & Brian (Raymond). Much loved grandma of Simon, Naomi, Joel, Jarrad, Emily, James and Amy. Loved great grandma of their families. Devoted daughter of Oswald Oakley. A chapel service was held Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Frederickton. "A beautiful woman" Robert B Walker Funerals Kempsey & Districts PH 65624329
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 3, 2020
