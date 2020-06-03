|
|
DRIVER Leonard John "LEN" Passed away peacefully 29.05.2020 Aged 71 Years Late of Cessnock A much loved brother and brother-in-law to MAUREEN, CAROL and PETER. Loving uncle to their families. True friend to many. Family and friends of LEN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Baptist Church, Cooper St., Cessnock this FRIDAY, 05.06.2020 at 11:00am; thence for interment in the Aberdare Lawn Cemetery. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 3, 2020