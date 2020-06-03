Home
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Baptist Church
Cooper St.
Cessnock
View Map
DRIVER Leonard John "LEN" Passed away peacefully 29.05.2020 Aged 71 Years Late of Cessnock A much loved brother and brother-in-law to MAUREEN, CAROL and PETER. Loving uncle to their families. True friend to many. Family and friends of LEN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Baptist Church, Cooper St., Cessnock this FRIDAY, 05.06.2020 at 11:00am; thence for interment in the Aberdare Lawn Cemetery. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 3, 2020
