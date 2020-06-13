Home
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
meighans.com.au/tributecentre
JEFFREY WALTERS Notice
WALTERS JEFFREY 'BIG JEFF'

Late of Wyong

Aged 52 Years



Dearly beloved son of Les and Pam (dec). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Rod and Kim, Tony and Jo, Damien and Tracey, Cathy and Brad Overlack Loving uncle to their families and cousin and nephew of the Walters and Hoods families. Much loved friend of the Galloway family and respected clerk of the court and founding member of One Voice PSA.



Due to the current health restrictions, a private family funeral will be held. You can view Jeff's funeral live at 10.30am on Wednesday 17th June 2020 at meighans.com.au/tributecentre.



Forever In Our Hearts



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020
