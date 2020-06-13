|
|
WALTERS JEFFREY 'BIG JEFF'
Late of Wyong
Aged 52 Years
Dearly beloved son of Les and Pam (dec). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Rod and Kim, Tony and Jo, Damien and Tracey, Cathy and Brad Overlack Loving uncle to their families and cousin and nephew of the Walters and Hoods families. Much loved friend of the Galloway family and respected clerk of the court and founding member of One Voice PSA.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private family funeral will be held. You can view Jeff's funeral live at 10.30am on Wednesday 17th June 2020 at meighans.com.au/tributecentre.
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020