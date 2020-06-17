|
|
COOPER Jean Marie Late of Maryland
Passed peacefully
13th June 2020
Aged 74 years
Dearly loved wife of Barrie. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen, Jane and Peter, and Stephen. A cherished Grammy to Sarah, Georgia and Kaitlin. A beloved sister of Pat.
The family and friends of Jean are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Thursday 18th June, 2020, service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2020