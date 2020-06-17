Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
Jean Marie COOPER

Jean Marie COOPER Notice
COOPER Jean Marie Late of Maryland

Passed peacefully

13th June 2020

Aged 74 years



Dearly loved wife of Barrie. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen, Jane and Peter, and Stephen. A cherished Grammy to Sarah, Georgia and Kaitlin. A beloved sister of Pat.



The family and friends of Jean are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Thursday 18th June, 2020, service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2020
