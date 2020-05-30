Home
JEAN IRENE GOODRIDGE

JEAN IRENE GOODRIDGE Notice
GOODRIDGE JEAN IRENE Late of Lambton

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Emily, Judith and Peter. Adored Nan of Jemimah, Leithan, Shane, Luke, Jye, Fern and Justin. Great Nan of Havana, London, Nate, Zane and Bub.



JEAN'S family wish to advise that due to the current circumstances a private service will take place on Wednesday 3rd June 2020 commencing at 10.00am. The service will be live streamed at https://www.jamesmurray.com.au/tribute-centre



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020
