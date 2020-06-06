|
O'NEILL James William "Jim" Passed away 27.05.2020 Aged 88 Years Late of Bellbird Heights Beloved husband of Marea. Son of Des and Nance O'Neill (both dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to Mark and Elizabeth, Stephen and Bronwyn, Paul and Sue, Bernard and Kathryn, Shelley, Monique and Frank Mesina. Treasured grandfather to Lauren and Alexis, Ben and Elle, Carly, Bradley and Kimberley, Jarrod and Latisha, Brendan, Todd, Luke, Hannah and Dean, Nathan, Adam, Olivia and Ethan, Sam and Jessica, Meg and Danny, Dominic, Xavier, Christian. Great grandfather to 17. Dear brother and brother-in-law to Sr. Bernadette, Pat (both dec'd), Tess, Barbara, Ross and Maureen. A loved and respected member of the O'Neill, Roderick and Millward families. Family and friends of JIM are respectfully advised his Private Funeral Service took place in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Cessnock on Wednesday, 03.06.2020 and was followed by interment in the Lochinvar Catholic Cemetery. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020