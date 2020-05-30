Home
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Irene RADOSZ

Irene RADOSZ Notice
RADOSZ Irene 27th June 2020

Late of Beresfield



Dearly loved wife of Tadeusz (dec). Loving mother of Eva and Annie, adored Nanny of Maddison, Zachary, Jordan and Levi.



Aged 90 Years



The funeral will take place on Friday 5th June 2020 at 10.00am. Zofia's family understand and respect that many of her family and friends will not be able to attend due to current restrictions, family invite you to light a candle or make a personal gesture and spend a moment remebering Zofia at this time.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020
