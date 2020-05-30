Home
Ian Douglas PINKERTON

Ian Douglas PINKERTON Notice
PINKERTON Ian Douglas Late of Hamilton East

Passed peacefully

25th May 2020

Aged 81 Years



Dearly beloved husband of Wendy. Much loved father of Andrew and Stuart, and father-in-law of Katherine and Micky. Doting Pop of Barney, Josie, Ella, Violet and Alice. Fondly remembered Uncle and Brother-in law to the extended Pinkerton and Smith families.



Ian's service will be held privately due to the current restrictions to ensure the health and safety of family and friends.



'Forever Loved'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020
