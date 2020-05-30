|
|
PINKERTON Ian Douglas Late of Hamilton East
Passed peacefully
25th May 2020
Aged 81 Years
Dearly beloved husband of Wendy. Much loved father of Andrew and Stuart, and father-in-law of Katherine and Micky. Doting Pop of Barney, Josie, Ella, Violet and Alice. Fondly remembered Uncle and Brother-in law to the extended Pinkerton and Smith families.
Ian's service will be held privately due to the current restrictions to ensure the health and safety of family and friends.
'Forever Loved'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020