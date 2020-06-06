|
|
JACKAMAN Helen Beverley Late of Summitcare Aged Care
Facility Wallsend
Formerly Warners Bay
Passed away
31st May 2020
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved wife of Allan (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David (dec'd) and Toni, and Neil (dec'd). Loving Grandma of Emma and Sara. Beloved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the Arnall and Jackaman families.
The family and friends of Helen are to be advised due to the current restrictions a private service has taken place as per her wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020