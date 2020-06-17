|
|
COTTON Graham Paterson Late of Fern Bay
Formerly Merewether
Passed away
12th June 2020
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved husband of Jan. A much loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Anthony, Karen and Rod, Nicole and Darren. An adored Grandpa to Jordan, Katie and Hayley, and Grandpa Gray to Emma, Rebekah, Amelia and Sadie.
Due to current restrictions, and for the health and safety of family and friends, a private service for Graham will be held. For details of the wake, to celebrate Graham's life, please contact family.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2020