Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Pettigrews Chapel Wallsend
Graham Paterson COTTON

Graham Paterson COTTON Notice
COTTON Graham Paterson Late of Fern Bay

Formerly Merewether

Passed away

12th June 2020

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved husband of Jan. A much loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Anthony, Karen and Rod, Nicole and Darren. An adored Grandpa to Jordan, Katie and Hayley, and Grandpa Gray to Emma, Rebekah, Amelia and Sadie.



Due to current restrictions, and for the health and safety of family and friends, a private service for Graham will be held. For details of the wake, to celebrate Graham's life, please contact family.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2020
