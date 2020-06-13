|
TURNBULL Gladys Amy Passed away peacefully 08.06.2020 Aged 100 Years Late of Lake Haven Formerly of Lake Munmorah Beloved wife of GEOFF (dec'd). A loved member of the WETZLER, MORTON and TURNBULL FAMILIES. Family and Friends of GLADYS are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Hillside Chapel of Palmdale Memorial Park, Ourimbah this WEDNESDAY, 17.06.2020 at 12:30pm. Due to current Covid restrictions please ring Gladys' executrix, Mary-Ann Crossley on 0427 319 450 to ascertain numbers. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020