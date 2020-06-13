Home
Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
12:30 PM
Hillside Chapel of Palmdale Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys TURNBULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys TURNBULL

Add a Memory
Gladys TURNBULL Notice
TURNBULL Gladys Amy Passed away peacefully 08.06.2020 Aged 100 Years Late of Lake Haven Formerly of Lake Munmorah Beloved wife of GEOFF (dec'd). A loved member of the WETZLER, MORTON and TURNBULL FAMILIES. Family and Friends of GLADYS are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Hillside Chapel of Palmdale Memorial Park, Ourimbah this WEDNESDAY, 17.06.2020 at 12:30pm. Due to current Covid restrictions please ring Gladys' executrix, Mary-Ann Crossley on 0427 319 450 to ascertain numbers. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -