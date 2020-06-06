Home
Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Dickson Street
Lambton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GERARD HARVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERARD HARVEY

Add a Memory
GERARD HARVEY Notice
HARVEY GERARD 'GERRY'



Late of Lambton

Aged 83 Years



Beloved husband of Jill (dec). Cherished father and father-in-law of Anne-Marie (dec), Jacqueline and Mark, Rebecca, Rachel and Steven. Adored Pop to his ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. Dearly loved patriarch of the Harvey family who will be sadly missed by all who knew him



Forever And A Day



Gerry's family wish to advise that due to the current health restrictions, a private family funeral will be held by invitation only at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Dickson Street Lambton this Wednesday morning 10th June 2020 at 10am. You can view Gerry's funeral service live at 10am at meighans.com.au/tribute centre.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GERARD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -