|
|
HARVEY GERARD 'GERRY'
Late of Lambton
Aged 83 Years
Beloved husband of Jill (dec). Cherished father and father-in-law of Anne-Marie (dec), Jacqueline and Mark, Rebecca, Rachel and Steven. Adored Pop to his ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. Dearly loved patriarch of the Harvey family who will be sadly missed by all who knew him
Forever And A Day
Gerry's family wish to advise that due to the current health restrictions, a private family funeral will be held by invitation only at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Dickson Street Lambton this Wednesday morning 10th June 2020 at 10am. You can view Gerry's funeral service live at 10am at meighans.com.au/tribute centre.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 6, 2020