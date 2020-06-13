|
|
CAVALLARO GAETANO 'TONY'
Late of
New Lambton
Heights
Formerly of
Palermo,Sicily
Aged 73 Years
Dearly loved husband of Anna. Much loved papa and father in law of Adam and Sonia, Laura and Anthony, Jon-Paul and Alana. Adored nonno of Bowie and Coco. He will be sadly missed by the Cavallaro and DiPaolo families.
The family of TONY wish to advise that a private service will take place at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter St, Hamilton on WEDNESDAY 17th June 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. The service will be live streamed at https://www.jamesmurray.com.au/tribute-centre
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020