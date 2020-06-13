Home
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
841 Hunter St
Hamilton
View Map
GAETANO CAVALLARO

GAETANO CAVALLARO Notice
CAVALLARO GAETANO 'TONY'

Late of

New Lambton

Heights

Formerly of

Palermo,Sicily

Aged 73 Years



Dearly loved husband of Anna. Much loved papa and father in law of Adam and Sonia, Laura and Anthony, Jon-Paul and Alana. Adored nonno of Bowie and Coco. He will be sadly missed by the Cavallaro and DiPaolo families.



The family of TONY wish to advise that a private service will take place at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter St, Hamilton on WEDNESDAY 17th June 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. The service will be live streamed at https://www.jamesmurray.com.au/tribute-centre



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 13, 2020
 Back to today's Notices
