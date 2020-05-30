Home
FREDA MALLAN
FREDA CLARICE MALLAN

FREDA CLARICE MALLAN

FREDA CLARICE MALLAN Notice
MALLAN (nee NELSON formerly BENSON) FREDA CLARICE Passed away

peacefully

23rd May 2020

Late of

Warabrook A.C.F.

Formerly of Wallsend

Aged 103 Years



Dearly loved wife of THOMAS (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of LORRAINE and ROD, YVONNE and ROSS, PAULINE and BILL, BRETT (dec'd), PEARCE and LOUISE. Loving grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of her family. Dear sister and aunt of the NELSON and BENSON families.



In keeping with FREDA'S wishes a private funeral has taken place.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020
