MALLAN (nee NELSON formerly BENSON) FREDA CLARICE Passed away
peacefully
23rd May 2020
Late of
Warabrook A.C.F.
Formerly of Wallsend
Aged 103 Years
Dearly loved wife of THOMAS (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of LORRAINE and ROD, YVONNE and ROSS, PAULINE and BILL, BRETT (dec'd), PEARCE and LOUISE. Loving grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of her family. Dear sister and aunt of the NELSON and BENSON families.
In keeping with FREDA'S wishes a private funeral has taken place.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 30, 2020